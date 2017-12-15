Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Given a $16.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,301. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,844,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,425,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $20,833,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $19,013,000. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $16,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

