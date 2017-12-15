Investors Sell CSX (CSX) on Strength (CSX)

Investors sold shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $43.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $97.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.96 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CSX had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. CSX traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $57.69

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS set a $68.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

The company has a market cap of $51,558.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. CSX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,300.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500,000.00. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

