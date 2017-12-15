Investors Purchase Large Volume of Scorpio Bulkers Call Options (SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,340 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,246% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) opened at $7.30 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 57.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Bulkers announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,370,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

SALT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

