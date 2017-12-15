Investors Purchase High Volume of Cosan Call Options (CZZ)

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,518 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,725% compared to the average daily volume of 138 call options.

Cosan (NYSE CZZ) opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,558.88, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.36. Cosan has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,049.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 144.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 61,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 203.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 101.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 43,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic).

