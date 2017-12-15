Investors Buy Metlife (MET) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) on weakness during trading on Friday. $255.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $109.40 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Metlife had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Metlife traded down ($1.08) for the day and closed at $51.41

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Metlife in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55,587.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Metlife had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Townsend sold 55,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $3,024,604.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,076.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher G. Townsend sold 82,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $4,517,112.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Metlife by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

