Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SGL Carbon (SGL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SGL Carbon (ETR: SGL):

12/14/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €9.00 ($10.71) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €13.50 ($16.07) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €14.00 ($16.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €15.00 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €14.00 ($16.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €7.00 ($8.33) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/10/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €13.00 ($15.48) price target on by analysts at S&P Global. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €13.50 ($16.07) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €7.00 ($8.33) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €14.00 ($16.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €7.00 ($8.33) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €14.00 ($16.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2017 – SGL Carbon was given a new €13.00 ($15.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon SE (ETR SGL) traded down €0.90 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €11.05 ($13.15). 387,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,319. SGL Carbon SE has a 52-week low of €7.78 ($9.26) and a 52-week high of €14.68 ($17.48).

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, the Asia Pacific/Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for the chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as graphite and silicon carbide heat exchangers, special heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and supplementary components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

