Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Progressive (PGR)

12/13/2017 – Progressive was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We are in a hard auto market, which should benefit PGR and other writers in the space, as auto is the only segment of the insurance market getting price. As PGR pushes for more growth and less rate we believe PGR should see some margin volatility and believe the shares are fairly valued at current levels. $ 2016A 2017E 2018E EPS Curr. Curr.””

12/6/2017 – Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2017 – Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2017 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Progressive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Progressive was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We are in a hard auto market, which should benefit PGR and other writers in the space, as auto is the only segment of the insurance market getting price. As PGR pushes for more growth and less rate we believe PGR should see some margin volatility and believe the shares are fairly valued at current levels. $ 2016A 2017E 2018E Q1 (Mar.) 0.42 0.67 A NC 0.70 NC Q2 (June) 0.29 0.58 A NC 0.70 0.68 Q3 (Sep.) 0.36 0.33 A NC 0.66 0.65 Q4 (Dec.) 0.63 0.67 0.62 0.64 0.62 FY 1.70 2.25 2.20 2.70 2.65 CY 1.70 2.25 2.70 FY P/EPS 30.3x 22.9x 19.1x Rev.(MM) 23,354 26,853 29,148 Source: Company Data, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC estimates, and Reuters NA = Not Available, NC = No Change, NE = No Estimate, NM = Not Meaningful V = Volatile, = Company is on the Priority Stock List Ticker PGR Price Target/Prior: $50.00/$47.00 Price (11/15/2017) $51.55 52-Week Range: $32-52 Shares Outstanding: (MM) 581.6 Market Cap.: (MM) $29,978.6 S&P 500: 2,367.34 Prior.””

11/6/2017 – Progressive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

10/18/2017 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2017 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2017 – Progressive was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2017 – Progressive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co.

10/16/2017 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32,075.24, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Jeffrey W. Basch sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $434,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,641.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,024,470 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

