Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman Sells 36,000 Shares

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 141,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,031. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XENT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intersect ENT by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intersect ENT by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 139,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

