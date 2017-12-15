Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.28

Media headlines about Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.6807401195532 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ IDXG) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 515,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,180. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc, formerly PDI, Inc, is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management.

