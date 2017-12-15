International Corp/Ma Advent Sells 2,558,306 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 2,558,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $32,413,737.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE PRTY) opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,509.42, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.71. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,324,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 890,188 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Party City Holdco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,565,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,756,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,405,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,639,000 after buying an additional 82,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,952,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,563,000 after buying an additional 235,322 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,136,000 after buying an additional 194,516 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Party City Holdco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.20 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

