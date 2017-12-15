Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.6724142886907 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Internationa Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances ( IFF ) traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $154.17. 526,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,127. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,086.66, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.63 million. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Internationa Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP Anne Chwat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $448,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,278.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/internationa-flavors-fragrances-iff-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

Receive News & Ratings for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.