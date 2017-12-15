Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,210. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intermediate Capital Group traded as high as GBX 1,106 ($14.89) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.80), with a volume of 2736369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.80).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 967 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 967 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.46) to GBX 1,150 ($15.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,023 ($13.77) to GBX 1,203 ($16.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 987.44 ($13.29).

In other news, insider Philip Keller sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,007 ($13.55), for a total transaction of £1,309,100 ($1,761,911.17).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 28.30 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) by GBX 3.50 ($0.05). The firm had revenue of £285.10 million during the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 33.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a specialist asset manager. The Company is the fund management company (FMC) and the investment company (IC). Its funds invest across four asset categories, providing finance for corporate investments, including private debt and minority equity; capital market investments of public and private debt; real assets, principally real estate debt, and private equity secondaries funds.

