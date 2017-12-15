Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Insider Sells 15,059 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) insider Liam Griffin sold 15,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,431,960.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,717.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 7th, Liam Griffin sold 10,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,015,980.00.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 16,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $1,779,700.00.
- On Friday, November 17th, Liam Griffin sold 11,285 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.68, for a total value of $1,237,738.80.
- On Friday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 12,141 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $1,347,043.95.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Liam Griffin sold 13,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,416,010.44.
Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ SWKS) traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.94 and a 52-week high of $117.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,326,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,380,000 after purchasing an additional 502,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,468,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 2,190,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,182,000 after purchasing an additional 186,077 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,670,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,262,000 after purchasing an additional 364,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen set a $115.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.85 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile
Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
