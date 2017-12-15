Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Insider Sells 15,059 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) insider Liam Griffin sold 15,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,431,960.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,717.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Liam Griffin sold 10,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,015,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 16,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $1,779,700.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Liam Griffin sold 11,285 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.68, for a total value of $1,237,738.80.

On Friday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 12,141 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $1,347,043.95.

On Monday, October 2nd, Liam Griffin sold 13,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,416,010.44.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ SWKS) traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.94 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,326,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,380,000 after purchasing an additional 502,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,468,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 2,190,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,182,000 after purchasing an additional 186,077 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,670,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,262,000 after purchasing an additional 364,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen set a $115.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.85 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/insider-selling-skyworks-solutions-inc-swks-insider-sells-15059-shares-of-stock.html.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.