Insider Selling: QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Patrick Baird sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $34,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $43.40. 43,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,566. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.28, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), Rockford Bank and Trust Company (RB&T), and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.
