Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Major Shareholder Sells 7,921 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) major shareholder Pine Hill Associates, Llc sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $188,440.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. 303,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,773. The firm has a market cap of $502.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 934,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 35,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

