Insider Selling: Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC) Director Sells C$43,680.00 in Stock

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) Director Sean Roosen sold 48,000 shares of Falco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$43,680.00.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sean Roosen sold 45,000 shares of Falco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Sean Roosen sold 22,000 shares of Falco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$20,680.00.

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE FPC) traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.84. 452,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,392. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$1.65.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Falco Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. The companys principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 740 square kilometers of mineral claims located in the Province of Québec.

