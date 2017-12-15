Insider Selling: Davita Inc (DVA) Chairman Sells $5,565,672.00 in Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 81,800 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $5,565,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Davita Inc (NYSE DVA) opened at $69.03 on Friday. Davita Inc has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,321.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). Davita had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 106.3% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 769.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384,224 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 312,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on Davita and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.71 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on Davita from $4.90 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

About Davita

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

