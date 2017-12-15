CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) insider David C. Pauli sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.38, for a total value of C$16,423.42.

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,143. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$25.79 and a 12-month high of C$29.61.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

CIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: CI Financial Corp (CIX) Insider Sells C$16,423.42 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/insider-selling-ci-financial-corp-cix-insider-sells-c16423-42-in-stock.html.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.