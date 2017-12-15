Insider Selling: BTL Group Ltd (BTL) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

BTL Group Ltd (CVE:BTL) insider Ghr Investments Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$2,450,000.00.

BTL Group Ltd., a technology company, focuses on developing blockchain technologies for businesses across various industries. The companys Interbit is a secure multi-chain technology platform that allows enterprises to build their own applications focusing on trading, settlement, remittance, audit, and back-office processes.

