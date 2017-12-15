Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) insider David John Wilson acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$502,500.00.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, David John Wilson acquired 78,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.88 per share, with a total value of C$536,640.00.

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.66. The company had a trading volume of 852,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,056. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 1-year low of C$5.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/insider-buying-kelt-exploration-ltd-kel-insider-buys-75000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.