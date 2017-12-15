Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) insider David John Wilson acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$502,500.00.
David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, David John Wilson acquired 78,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.88 per share, with a total value of C$536,640.00.
Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.66. The company had a trading volume of 852,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,056. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 1-year low of C$5.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.70.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.
