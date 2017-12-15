Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Insider Purchases C$21,952.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 9,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,952.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 4,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,933.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 5,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,296.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 4,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,585.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 22,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,607.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp bought 20,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$43,239.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 15,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$33,180.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 3,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.11 per share, with a total value of C$6,330.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 14,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,660.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.93. The company had a trading volume of 851,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,392. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.18.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$103.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.60 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. Gran Tierra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 115,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 126,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 54,073 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/insider-buying-gran-tierra-energy-inc-gte-insider-purchases-c21952-00-in-stock.html.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.