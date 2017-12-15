Insider Buying: GMS Inc (GMS) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Director J David Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE GMS) traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 382,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1,530.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.03 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.24%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GMS by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GMS by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in GMS by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

