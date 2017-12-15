innogy (ETR:IGY) has been given a €35.00 ($41.67) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($38.69) price target on innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of innogy in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €32.70 ($38.93) price target on innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS set a €38.10 ($45.36) price target on innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.65 ($43.63).

Get innogy alerts:

Shares of innogy (IGY) opened at €33.02 ($39.30) on Friday. innogy has a 52-week low of €30.55 ($36.37) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($50.81).

WARNING: “innogy (IGY) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/innogy-igy-given-a-35-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets.html.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It primarily operates through three segments: Grid & Infrastructure, Renewables, and Retail. The Grid & Infrastructure segment operates electricity and gas distribution grids in Germany and Eastern Europe with a length of approximately 574,000 kilometers serving approximately 16 million power and 7 million gas customers.

Receive News & Ratings for innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.