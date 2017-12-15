Independent Bank Corp (INDB) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. 67,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,915.53, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $76.30.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Carl Ribeiro sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $85,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $439,814. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

