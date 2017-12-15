Immunomedics (IMMU) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Immunomedics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Immunomedics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immunomedics Competitors 541 2456 6671 127 2.65

Immunomedics presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.90%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Immunomedics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Immunomedics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunomedics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics $3.09 million -$153.20 million -5.56 Immunomedics Competitors $217.29 million -$39.39 million -67.27

Immunomedics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Immunomedics. Immunomedics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Immunomedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Immunomedics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunomedics’ rivals have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immunomedics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics -8,412.93% N/A -83.13% Immunomedics Competitors -3,288.31% -530.49% -39.69%

Summary

Immunomedics rivals beat Immunomedics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins. It has a pipeline of eight clinical-stage product candidates. Its portfolio of investigational products includes antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that are designed to deliver a payload of a chemotherapeutic directly to the tumor, while the managing overall toxic effects that are found with conventional administration of these chemotherapy agents. Its ADCs are sacituzumab govitecan (IMMU-132) and labetuzumab govitecan (IMMU-130), which are in Phase II trials.

