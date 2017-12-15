Iguana Healthcare Management LLC Acquires New Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP)

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,027,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,323,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 402,324 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ( NASDAQ:ADAP ) opened at $7.37 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

