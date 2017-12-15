IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 21,822.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $210,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $79.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Principal Financial Group Inc ( PFG ) traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,370.00, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

In other news, insider Nora Mary Everett sold 12,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $843,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel Joseph Houston sold 38,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,590,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,413 shares of company stock worth $13,244,925 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

