IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $568,000 Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 1,719,955 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 493.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,720,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,609,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc ( NYSE:WEC ) traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. 1,070,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $21,430.74, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 52,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $3,658,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott J. Lauber sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

