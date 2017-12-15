IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,996 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Hat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,522 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,687,836,000 after purchasing an additional 479,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Red Hat by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,165,642 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,069,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Red Hat by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,794,946 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $363,365,000 after purchasing an additional 848,777 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Red Hat by 34.4% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,954 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $124,758,000 after purchasing an additional 333,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Red Hat by 282.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,208 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $112,718,000 after purchasing an additional 869,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.74.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $129,146.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,607,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,377. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT) traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.13. 1,287,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,551.65, a PE ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.19. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $129.61.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The open-source software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.56 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

