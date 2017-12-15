IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Co. (CERN) opened at $68.57 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23,388.71, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Cerner had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, CEO Clifford W. Illig sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $9,172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,571,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $4,238,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 788,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,190,800 over the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

