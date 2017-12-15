Ideal Power (IPWR) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ideal Power earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8415912137448 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Ideal Power (IPWR) remained flat at $$1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,896. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 83.89% and a negative net margin of 839.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ideal Power will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

IPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/ideal-power-ipwr-receiving-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.