Iain C. Conn Buys 100,000 Shares of Centrica PLC (CNA) Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Iain C. Conn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £145,000 ($195,154.78).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) opened at GBX 138.10 ($1.86) on Friday. Centrica PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 119.71 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 236.90 ($3.19).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 155 ($2.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.82 ($2.57).

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.

