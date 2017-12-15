Huntsworth (HNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 95 at Peel Hunt

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.28) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 81.75 ($1.10). 1,776,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,785. Huntsworth has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 84 ($1.13).

In related news, insider Neil Jones bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($25,572.01).

Huntsworth plc is a United Kingdom-based public relations and integrated healthcare communications company. The Company operates through segments, including Citigate, Grayling, Huntsworth Health and Red. Citigate offers communications services, including global financial, investor relations, corporate, consumer and public policy communications consultancy with an integrated network across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Asia.

