Honda Motor (HMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Honda’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter. Compared with the year-ago figures, the company’s earnings per share were lower, whereas the revenues were higher. Also, per its Vision 2030 strategy plan, the company has plans to introduce new electric and self-driving vehicles in the market. The company is increasingly focused on infrastructural development in North and South America with an aim to increase productions and boost it sales. Further, to expand its business, the company is undertaking frequent collaborations with many companies. However, higher R&D expenses, foreign currency fluctuations, frequent safety recalls and weak income guidance for 2018 are a few concerns for the company. Also, in the last six months, Honda’s shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on Honda Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honda Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS upgraded Honda Motor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC ) traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 512,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,582. The company has a market cap of $61,099.46, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

