Hess (HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Hess (NYSE HES) opened at $42.67 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.22. Hess had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Hess will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.95%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $330,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Hess by 142.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hess by 76.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hess by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hess by 18.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 115,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

