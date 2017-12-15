Herman Miller (MLHR) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Herman Miller earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8191861325607 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ MLHR) opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,101.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.48. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $580.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director David O. Ulrich sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $433,309.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 24,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $829,545.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,677.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,789 shares of company stock worth $2,955,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

