Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Reduces Position in iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (VXX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA VXX) traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,993,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,180,473. iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

