Healthequity Inc (HQY) EVP Delano Ladd Sells 26,405 Shares of Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Delano Ladd sold 26,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,143,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,686. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2,702.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 627.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,732 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter worth $36,875,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,235,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 699,728 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth $25,822,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Healthequity by 49.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,108,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 366,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/healthequity-inc-hqy-evp-delano-ladd-sells-26405-shares-of-stock.html.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.