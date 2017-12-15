Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.77% of Health Insurance Innovations worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 7,616.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.65. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HIIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In related news, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of individual and family health insurance plans (IFPs) and supplemental products, which include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans, and guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans. The Company also develops, distributes and administers supplemental products, which include a range of additional insurance and non-insurance products, such as pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies that are purchased as supplements to IFP.

