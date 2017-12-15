Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.65. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $37.38.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 16th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 7,616.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of individual and family health insurance plans (IFPs) and supplemental products, which include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans, and guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans. The Company also develops, distributes and administers supplemental products, which include a range of additional insurance and non-insurance products, such as pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies that are purchased as supplements to IFP.

