Head-To-Head Survey: White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) & United Fire Group (UFCS)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE: WTM) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 69.96% 1.32% 0.82% United Fire Group 1.49% 1.32% 0.30%

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $1.36 billion 2.37 $412.50 million $134.40 6.41 United Fire Group $1.14 billion 1.04 $49.90 million $0.63 75.56

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and United Fire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.66%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats United Fire Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. Its segments include HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment consists of the operations of HG Global Ltd. (HG Global) and Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM). The Other Operations segment consists of the Company and its intermediate holding companies, its investment management subsidiary, White Mountains Advisors LLC, and certain consolidated and unconsolidated private capital investments.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance. Its life insurance segment consists of deferred and immediate annuities, universal life insurance products and traditional life insurance products. Its life insurance segment consists solely of the operations of United Life Insurance Company. On February 1, 2012, the Company completed a holding company reorganization of United Fire Group, Inc., United Fire & Casualty Company and UFC MergeCo, Inc. On March 28, 2011, the Company acquired Mercer Insurance Group, Inc. (Mercer Insurance Group).

