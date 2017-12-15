Head-To-Head Survey: Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) & The Competition

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) is one of 23 public companies in the “Homebuilding” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Taylor Morrison Home to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Taylor Morrison Home and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 3 1 0 2.25 Taylor Morrison Home Competitors 268 1640 1896 36 2.44

Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. As a group, “Homebuilding” companies have a potential downside of 2.28%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 2.41% 4.18% 2.21% Taylor Morrison Home Competitors 9.91% 15.05% 8.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $3.55 billion $52.61 million 12.60 Taylor Morrison Home Competitors $3.89 billion $246.46 million 518.02

Taylor Morrison Home’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Morrison Home. Taylor Morrison Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “Homebuilding” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Homebuilding” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Morrison Home’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home competitors beat Taylor Morrison Home on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title). It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names. The Company also provides financial services to customers through its mortgage subsidiary, TMHF, and title insurance and closing settlement services through its title company, Inspired Title.

