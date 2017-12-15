Head to Head Survey: Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (PPSI) & Hydrogenics (HYGS)

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS: PPSI) and Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has a beta of -856.96, meaning that its share price is 85,796% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrogenics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and Hydrogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn -0.84% 24.81% 8.33% Hydrogenics -33.59% -77.82% -20.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and Hydrogenics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn $114.40 million 0.58 -$1.06 million $0.62 12.18 Hydrogenics $28.99 million 5.78 -$9.85 million ($0.96) -11.46

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrogenics. Hydrogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and Hydrogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hydrogenics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Hydrogenics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn is more favorable than Hydrogenics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Hydrogenics shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Hydrogenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn beats Hydrogenics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power). The T&D Solutions segment consists of two primary product categories: electrical transformers and switchgear. These solutions are marketed principally through its Pioneer Transformers Ltd., Jefferson Electric, Inc. and Pioneer CEP brand names. Its Critical Power business provides customers with power generation equipment, paralleling switchgear, related electrical distribution infrastructure, and a data collection and monitoring platform. These solutions are marketed by its operations in Minneapolis, doing business under the Pioneer Critical Power Inc. and Titan Energy Systems Inc. brand names.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corp is a Canada-based firm, which designs and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology, and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. The Company’s segments are Onsite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based in Oevel, Belgium and develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling and renewable energy storage markets. The Power business segment is based in Mississauga, Canada, with a satellite facility in Gladbeck, Germany. The Company’s products include HySTAT hydrogen generation equipment and HyPM fuel cell products. It has facilities in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; Oevel-Westerlo, Belgium, and Gladbeck, Germany. It also has sales and service offices in Eastern Europe and North America. The Company has operations in Belgium, Canada and Germany with satellite offices in the United States and branch offices in Russia and Indonesia. Its products are sold around the world.

