Head to Head Survey: FibroGen (FGEN) & Celyad (CYAD)

FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) and Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Celyad shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of FibroGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FibroGen and Celyad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 2 5 1 2.88 Celyad 0 0 1 0 3.00

FibroGen currently has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.54%. Celyad has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.65%. Given Celyad’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celyad is more favorable than FibroGen.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Celyad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -120.00% -47.36% -23.51% Celyad N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

FibroGen has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celyad has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Celyad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $179.58 million 19.16 -$61.68 million ($2.04) -20.56 Celyad $9.43 million 37.48 -$26.12 million N/A N/A

Celyad has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen.

Summary

Celyad beats FibroGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the Company’s most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), and is entering Phase III development for anemia in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The Company has developed Pamrevlumab. Pamrevlumab is a proprietary therapeutic antibody to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in chronic fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure.

Celyad Company Profile

Celyad SA, formerly Cardio3 Biosciences SA is a Belgium-based drug developing company. The Company develops stem cell-based therapies for cardiovascular disease. The Company focuses on developing regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. The Company’s product, C-Cure, allows the differentiation of a patient’s own cells into cardiopoeitic cells which grow into new heart cells and repair heart muscle. C-Cure consists of autologous adult stem cells guided in vitro to the cardiac lineage before implantation in the failing heart. Furthermore, the Company is involved in the field of immuno-oncology, through its subsidiary, OnCyte.

