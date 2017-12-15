Head-To-Head Survey: DS Healthcare Group (DSKX) versus Its Competitors

DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS: DSKX) is one of 30 public companies in the “Personal Products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DS Healthcare Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DS Healthcare Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DS Healthcare Group Competitors 363 1264 1531 24 2.38

As a group, “Personal Products” companies have a potential upside of 11.45%. Given DS Healthcare Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DS Healthcare Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

DS Healthcare Group has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Healthcare Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Healthcare Group -62.31% -1,304.25% -117.85% DS Healthcare Group Competitors -24.38% 76.34% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DS Healthcare Group $12.95 million -$6.93 million -0.05 DS Healthcare Group Competitors $16.34 billion $2.21 billion 365.05

DS Healthcare Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group. DS Healthcare Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DS Healthcare Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DS Healthcare Group rivals beat DS Healthcare Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

DS Healthcare Group Company Profile

DS Healthcare Group, Inc., doing business as DS Laboratories, is a personal care, product development and marketing company. The Company develops and markets branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It develops technologies and products for hair care and personal care needs. Its technologies include Liposome Technology, which acts as a carrier agent, and is designed to enhance the act ion of the active ingredients in its products, and Nanosome Technology, which acts as a delivery vehicle, and is designed to infuse active compounds into targeted cells. The Company products are primarily sold under its DS Laboratories brand. It also sells certain products under its Polaris Labs and Sigma Skin brands. It markets and sells these products through salons, spas, department stores, specialty retailers and distributors. The Company offers products under three product categories: Hair Care, Skin Care and Personal Care.

