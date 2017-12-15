Head to Head Review: Sagent Pharmaceuticals (SGNT) and Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

Sagent Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SGNT) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sagent Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagent Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Evoke Pharma 0 1 7 0 2.88

Evoke Pharma has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 291.30%. Given Evoke Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than Sagent Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sagent Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagent Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.77) -28.26 Evoke Pharma N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($1.02) -2.25

Sagent Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sagent Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagent Pharmaceuticals -0.72% -0.81% -0.59% Evoke Pharma N/A -212.28% -90.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Sagent Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sagent Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty and generic pharmaceutical company. The Company is a provider of pharmaceuticals to the hospital market, which it sells primarily throughout North America. It is focused on developing, manufacturing, sourcing and marketing injectable pharmaceutical products to the hospital market. It operates through two segments: Sagent US, consisting of the Company’s operations in the United States and the Sagent (China) Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (SCP) manufacturing facility, and Omega, which is focused on the Canadian and international markets. It offers a range of products across anti-infective, oncology and critical care indications in a range of presentations, including single and multi-dose vials, pre-filled ready-to-use syringes and premix bags. Its Sagent US product portfolio includes approximately 60 marketed products that it offers in over 180 presentations, and its Omega segment offers over 50 products.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. EVK-001 is a formulation of Metoclopramide drug, designed to provide systemic delivery of metoclopramide through intranasal administration. The Company has evaluated EVK-001 in a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group, dose-ranging Phase IIb clinical trial. The Company has commenced a Phase III clinical trial of EVK-001 in female patients with symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The Phase III clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the efficacy, safety and population pharmacokinetics of EVK-001 in adult females.

