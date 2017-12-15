Head to Head Review: Rouse Properties (RSE) versus Its Competitors

Rouse Properties (NYSE: RSE) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rouse Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rouse Properties and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rouse Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Rouse Properties Competitors 150 1058 1152 21 2.44

As a group, “Retail REITs” companies have a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Rouse Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rouse Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Rouse Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Rouse Properties pays out -207.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 149.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rouse Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rouse Properties and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rouse Properties N/A N/A -70.27 Rouse Properties Competitors $725.19 million $230.98 million 22.04

Rouse Properties’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rouse Properties. Rouse Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rouse Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rouse Properties -12.34% -9.28% -1.58% Rouse Properties Competitors 20.81% 5.20% 2.70%

Summary

Rouse Properties competitors beat Rouse Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Rouse Properties

Rouse Properties, Inc. is a United States-based real estate investment company. The Company owns and manages regional malls in protected markets or submarkets in the United States. The Company operates through the retail segment, which includes the operation, development and management of regional malls. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 40 malls and retail centers in over 20 states totaling approximately 24.9 million square feet of retail space. The Company’s properties include Animas Valley Mall; Bayshore Mall; Birchwood Mall; Cache Valley Mall; Chesterfield Towne Center; Chula Vista Center; Colony Square Mall; Fig Garden Village; Grand Traverse Mall; Greenville Mall; Lakeland Square; Lansing Mall; Mall St. Vincent; NewPark Mall; North Plains Mall; Pierre Bossier Mall; Sikes Senter; Silver Lake Mall; Southland Center; Southland Mall; Spring Hill Mall; Valley Hills Mall; Vista Ridge Mall; Washington Park Mall; West Valley Mall; Westwood Mall, and White Mountain Mall.

