Head to Head Contrast: Harmonic (HLIT) and Lantronix (LTRX)

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harmonic and Lantronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $405.91 million 0.86 -$72.31 million ($1.01) -4.26 Lantronix $44.73 million 0.77 -$270,000.00 ($0.05) -38.40

Lantronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic. Lantronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Lantronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -22.02% -13.06% -6.02% Lantronix -1.83% 2.39% 1.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harmonic and Lantronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lantronix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harmonic currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Lantronix has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Lantronix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Harmonic.

Summary

Lantronix beats Harmonic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products, and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers. Its Cable Edge business sells cable edge solutions and related services to cable operators around the world. The Video segment offers a range of products and solutions, as well as software-based media processing platforms. The Company’s Narrowcast Services Gateway (NSG) products are integrated edge gateway products that integrate routing, multiplexing, scrambling and modulation into a single package for the delivery of narrowcast services to subscribers over cable networks.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of things (IoT) and information technology (IT) assets. The Company organizes its products and solutions into three product lines, including IoT, IT Management and Other. Its IoT products consist of IoT Gateways and IoT Building Blocks. The Company’s IT Management product line includes console management, power management and keyboard video mouse (KVM), products that provide remote out-of-band management (OOBM) access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers and server rooms. Its Other product line includes non-focus products, such as the xPrintServer, xSenso and WiBox. Its connectivity solutions serves a range of industries, including data center, medical, security, environmental and government. The Company conducts its business in approximately three geographic regions, including the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.