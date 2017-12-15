Head-To-Head Contrast: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) vs. Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE: ELP) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries 3 1 0 0 1.25

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.45%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL).

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) 6.46% 5.70% 2.78% Hawaiian Electric Industries 7.14% 8.64% 1.42%

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) $3.78 billion 0.51 $274.84 million $0.99 7.09 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.38 billion 1.69 $250.14 million $1.63 22.66

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment includes the generation of electric energy from hydraulic, wind and thermal projects; the transport and transformation of the power generated by the Company, and the construction, operation and maintenance of all power transmission substations and lines. The DIS segment includes the distribution and sale of electric energy, and the operation and maintenance of the distribution infrastructure. The TEL segment includes telecommunications and general communications services. The GAS segment includes the public service of piped natural gas distribution. The HOL segment includes participation in other companies.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc. (ASB Hawaii). Its segments include Electric utility, Bank and Other. It operates its electric utility business through Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. (Hawaii Electric Light) and Maui Electric Company, Limited (Maui Electric). It operates its Bank segment through ASB Hawaii’s subsidiary, American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB). Its electric public utilities are in the business of generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing and selling electric energy. ASB is a federally chartered savings bank providing a range of banking services to individual and business customers.

