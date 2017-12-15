Head-To-Head Analysis: US Foods (USFD) & The Competition

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Food Retail & Distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare US Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

US Foods has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares US Foods and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $22.92 billion $209.79 million 25.97 US Foods Competitors $21.17 billion $332.40 million 466.47

US Foods has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. US Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for US Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 3 6 0 2.67 US Foods Competitors 619 1314 1240 21 2.21

US Foods currently has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. As a group, “Food Retail & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 8.55%. Given US Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods 1.11% 12.64% 3.61% US Foods Competitors 0.91% 6.24% 3.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of US Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

US Foods beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc. (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided approximately 400,000 fresh, frozen, and dry food stock-keeping units (SKUs), as well as non-food items, sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. As of January 31, 2017, it maintained 75 primary operating facilities, consisting of its 60 distribution centers and other supporting facilities.

